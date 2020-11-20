Pete Carroll: Offense felt like the Seahawks we’ve seen over the years

Getty Images

By choice or necessity, the Seahawks have let quarterback Russell Wilson cook on offense for much of this season.

Thursday night’s approach was a bit different. The Seahawks ran 31 times for 165 yards while Wilson completed 23-of-28 passes for 197 yards in a balanced effort that helped them to a 28-21 victory.

Carlos Hyde led the ground effort with 79 yards and a touchdown in his return from missing two games with a hamstring injury and head coach Pete Carroll said it felt like old times for the Seattle offense.

“It felt like the Seahawks, you know — if felt like the Seahawks we’ve all seen over the years,” Carroll said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “Carlos did a great job tonight. He did exactly what we needed. We needed him to run hard and run tough and knock people backwards and make extra yards with his juice.”

The Seahawks hope to have Chris Carson back next week and Rashaad Penny is closing in on a return to practice, so the balanced approach may not have been a one night stand for the Seahawks.