Ravens place Trace McSorley on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Ravens placed third-string quarterback Trace McSorley on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Friday.

McSorley missed practice Thursday and Friday for a non-injury-related reason.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to comment about McSorley earlier Friday. McSorley has not played this season.

It is unknown whether McSorley tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did, but the team’s other quarterbacks — Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III and Tyler Huntley — wore masks walking out to the practice field, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Huntley is on the practice squad.

The Ravens previously have placed 10 other players on the COVID-19 reserve list since the regular season began.