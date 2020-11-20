Report: Myles Garrett tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Myles Garrett‘s placement on the COVID-19 list earlier Friday was for a positive test, not for close contact with someone who did, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

He will miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles, and his availability for the Week 12 game against the Jaguars is unknown. The Browns, though, are bracing for a two-game absence, per Cabot.

The Browns kept the star defensive end from the team facility Wednesday and Thursday with flu-like symptoms. His test results Friday morning finally came back positive.

Because he’s both positive and symptomatic, he must stay away from the team for at least 10 days and receive medical clearance to return. It is unknown whether his clock started earlier this week when he showed symptoms or on Thursday when he generated the positive test with results coming back Friday morning.

Since Garrett was at home all week, contact tracing revealed no high-risk close contacts, according to Cabot.

Adrian Clayborn or Porter Gustin will start in Garrett’s place against the Eagles, who lead the NFL with 35 sacks allowed.

It could signal the end of Garrett’s bid for defensive player of the year. He leads the league with 9.5 sacks and four strip sacks and was mentioned in the conversation with Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt as a leading contender for the award.