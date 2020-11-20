Saints put Drew Brees on injured reserve

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 20, 2020, 4:22 PM EST
Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees will miss at least three games because of his broken ribs and collapsed lung.

The Saints officially placed Brees on injured reserve today, which under this year’s rules means he has to miss three weeks. Brees had already been ruled out for this week against the Falcons and was expected to miss next week against the Broncos. It’s now official that he’ll miss the following week, also against the Falcons, as well.

It’s unclear how confident the Saints are that Brees can return after that. Brees indicated that he doesn’t expect to miss much time, but five broken ribs and a collapsed lung won’t be easy to return from.

The Saints are expected to go with Taysom Hill as their starting quarterback in Brees’ absence, with Jameis Winston backing Hill up.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Saints put Drew Brees on injured reserve

  1. And, that’s a wrap. Heck of a career.

    Collapsed lung is very serious and a 4-6 week recovery period. He won’t be back even if they think so.

  2. Played 1 half against Tampa with broken Ribs, played 1 half against SF with Broken Ribs and collapsed lung, threw TDs and completions, won the games…pretty tough guy, he’ll be back in time to roar into the playoffs

  5. I had 4 broken ribs and a collapsed lung when I was in my early 30s. It was agonizing to laugh or cough for a month afterwards and the lung takes weeks more to form proper scar tissue to make it safe enough for contact. They punch a tube through the wall of your chest to reinflate the lung.

    He’s quite possibly done for the year

  7. Why can’t a player out there sacrifice a fine and level Tom Brady with a hit like that? He would become an instant martyr, his jersey sales would lead the league for years. I’d frame his jersey on the wall. I know goodell strictly orders them to not even breathe near Brady, we need a true hero to destroy them both.

  8. Nice career, but it’s possibly over, and if this season just ended for him he’ll beg his wife to let him come back one more time, so that he can attempt to keep up with the touchdown record that’s going to be held by Brady. He and the Saints are desperate for Drew to leave the game with that record.

  9. thermanmerman99 says:

    November 20, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Why can’t a player out there sacrifice a fine and level Tom Brady with a hit like that? He would become an instant martyr, his jersey sales would lead the league for years. I’d frame his jersey on the wall. I know goodell strictly orders them to not even breathe near Brady, we need a true hero to destroy them both.
    —–
    Wishing injury on anyone just shows how disgusting you are.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.