Saints take Trevor Siemian from Titans’ practice squad

Getty Images

With starting quarterback Drew Brees on injured reserve, the Saints needed another quarterback.

Enter Trevor Siemian.

The Saints have signed Siemian from the Tennessee practice squad, according to Siemian’s agent, Mike McCartney.

A seventh-round pick of the Broncos in 2015, Siemian became the starter after Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler signed with the Texans. After two years, Siemian was traded to the Vikings. He then spent 2019 as a backup with the Jets.

Siemian has 25 career starts, and a record of 13-12. He’ll be the third quarterback, behind Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.