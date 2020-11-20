Sam Darnold could return in Week 12

Getty Images

Sam Darnold won’t play again this week because of his right shoulder injury, but the Jets quarterback is making progress.

Jets coach Adam Gase said Friday that Darnold could return for next week’s game against the Dolphins.

“He’s doing good,” Gase said, via video from Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I think he’s feeling better. I think we’ve got a good shot for the next game. He’s progressing the right direction. We’ll just kind of see how this weekend goes and how he feels Monday, Tuesday. We’ll be able to know on Wednesday.”

Darnold missed the team’s Week 9 loss to the Patriots after aggravating his injury in Week 8 against the Chiefs. Darnold was first injured in Week 4 against the Broncos and missed two games with the injury then.

Joe Flacco will continue to fill in while Darnold is out.