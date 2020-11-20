Seahawks think Greg Olsen will miss around four-to-six weeks

USA TODAY Sports

While discussing tight end Greg Olsen‘s foot injury on Thursday night, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that there is that he’ll be back before the end of the season.

Carroll provided more of an idea about how long Olsen will be out during a Friday press conference. Olsen tore the plantar fascia in his left foot and Carroll said, via multiple reporters, that the injury typically has a recovery time of four-to-six weeks.

Carroll added that the team is still putting together all the information about Olsen’s condition, so the timeline has not been set in stone.

If that holds up, Olsen could be back for the final weeks of the regular season or for any postseason games that the Seahawks might be playing in January.

Carroll also said that running back Chris Carson, center Ethan Pocic, and cornerback Shaquill Griffin are expected to play against the Eagles on Monday night in Week 12.