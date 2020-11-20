Sean Payton: Someone has been named the starter, but we haven’t announced

Getty Images

Multiple reports Friday morning point to Taysom Hill starting for the Saints on Sunday against the Falcons. That was news to Saints coach Sean Payton, who said he hadn’t seen the reports.

“I haven’t announced that either one of them are starting,” Payton said, testily.

Drew Brees will miss at least two games with five broken ribs and a punctured lung. Payton said if the Saints decide to place Brees on injured reserve “it would be before the game.”

Brees missed five games last season, with Teddy Bridgewater winning all five starts in Brees’ stead.

Hill is listed as No. 2 on the team’s depth chart, ahead of Jameis Winston, after the Saints committed $16 million to him on a two-year deal. Hill, a jack-of-all trades, has started 13 career games at other positions.

Still, Payton isn’t saying if Hill is starting.

“Someone has been named the starter, but we haven’t announced it. Is that alright?” he said, via Sean Fazende of FOX 8.