Stephon Gilmore: Happy I’m back healthy, looking forward to this week

Getty Images

It sounds like the Patriots will have cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the lineup when they take on the Texans this weekend.

Gilmore has missed the last three games with a knee injury and he’s been limited in practice this week, which led him to say that it has been “tough not playing” when he spoke to reporters on Friday. Gilmore didn’t guarantee that absence from the lineup will be coming to an end, but that was the takeaway from what he did say about his mindset.

“I’m happy I’m back healthy and looking forward to this week,” Gilmore said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Gilmore has 20 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble in six appearances this season.