Three Giants test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Giants don’t have a game this week, but COVID-19 testing has continued and several players have tested positive.

Kicker Graham Gano went on the reserve/COVID-19 list after a positive test earlier this week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that three other players have also tested positive.

The timing of Gano’s test should allow him to return for Week 12 against the Bengals. The three new positives may have to miss the game based on when their test was taken as 10 days of isolation are typically required for players after a positive test.

The team also placed punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter on the reserve list as close contacts of Gano.