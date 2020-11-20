Titans rule out Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney won’t be in the Titans lineup on Sunday.

Clowney was one of six Titans ruled out for their game against the Ravens. Clowney did not practice all week because of a knee injury, so it was not a surprising development.

Clowney also missed Week 9 because of his knee, but he was in for 52 snaps in last Thursday’s loss to the Colts.

The Titans also ruled out wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (rib), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), and left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle). Center Ben Jones (knee) and cornerback Kareem Orr (groin) are listed as questionable.