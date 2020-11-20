Tyreek Hill could be back on punt returns Sunday

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill returned four punts for touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons, but he’s only handled three punts since the start of the 2019 season because the team has prioritized his work as a wide receiver.

Hill could be back in his former role against the Raiders this Sunday, however. Mecole Hardman remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and special teams coordinator Dave Toub put Hill at the top of a list of replacements that also includes Byron Pringle, Rashad Fenton, and Demarcus Robinson.

“Tyreek, obviously, he’s a pretty good option for us. We would use that option if we needed it. . . . You never know which way we would go there,” Toub said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “But obviously Tyreek would probably be the No. 1 option.”

While Hill’s punt return work was put on hold due to his role on offense, offensive coordinator Eric Beienemy isn’t going to stand in the way of a change for this week. He said the team will do “whatever it takes” to get a win and that he’ll “get my popcorn” for any punt returns featuring Hill this weekend.