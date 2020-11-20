Zach Ertz “probably needs a little more time” before being activated

Getty Images

Tight end Zach Ertz returned to practice for the Eagles this week, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be playing against the Browns.

Ertz went on injured reserve after Week 6 with an ankle injury and was designated for return earlier this week. Head coach Doug Pederson didn’t totally rule out adding him to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game, but it sounds like he’ll be taking another week to practice before returning to game action.

“Zach probably needs a little more time right now,” Pederson said. “We’ll get him out there today, run him around again and see where he’s at. This was a good week for him.”

While Ertz is unlikely to play, the team should have left guard Isaac Seumalo back. Seumalo, who went on injured reserve with a knee injury, returned to practice last week and Pederson said he anticipates activating him in time to face Cleveland.