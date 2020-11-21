Ali Marpet doubtful for Monday night

Getty Images

AQ Shipley likely will be playing center for the Buccaneers for at least one more week.

Guard Ali Marpet has been listed as doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Rams. Marpet continues to deal with the aftereffects of a concussion that he suffered nearly three weeks ago, in a Monday night win over the Giants.

Marpet fully participated in practice on Thursday. He did not practice at all on Friday.

“[We are] just not going to push it,” coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Saturday. “He still has a little bit of symptoms after a full practice. We’ll just wait and see.”

Marpet also didn’t report to the facility on Friday.

“Yeah, just stay home,” Arians said. “I think it wears on him when everybody’s asking how he is. After a while, you don’t really want to answer the questions anymore.”

Arians has said that Ryan Jensen will replace Marpet at guard and that Shipley will play center until Marpet returns. At that point, Jensen will slide back to center.

Whenever that happens, it likely won’t happen before Monday night.

Tight end Tanner Hudson is out for Monday night, for non-injury reasons. All other Buccaneers have no designation in advance of the showdown with the Rams, including defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who has been limited with a knee injury.