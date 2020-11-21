Bengals place Joe Mixon on IR

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon will be missing at least three more games.

Mixon, who last played in Week Six, has been placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

He has 428 yards rushing on 119 carries this season, and three touchdowns. He has 21 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Mixon signed a new contract not long before the start of the season. In hindsight, it was a smart move; it would have become difficult for Mixon to get maximum value after what would have been the final year of his rookie contract.

Gio Bernard has been the primary beneficiary of Mixon’s absence. Bernard likely will continue to get the bulk of the touches.