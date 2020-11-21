Chargers place Kyzir White on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Chargers placed linebacker Kyzir White on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Saturday.

White has played nine games with eight starts this season, making 68 tackles, half a sack and three pass breakups.

It is unknown whether White tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

The Chargers also announced they activated linebacker B.J. Bello, linebacker Cole Christiansen and safety Jaylen Watkins from the practice squad.

Bello, a third-year player, has appeared in 27 games with Cleveland, Philadelphia and the Jets the past three seasons.

Watkins spent the past two seasons with the Chargers, appearing in 14 games with three starts in 2019. He recorded 26 tackles for Los Angeles, had a tackle for loss and broke up a pass. The Florida product spent his first four seasons with Philadelphia and Buffalo, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

Christiansen, an Army product, has never played a regular-season game.