Chiefs rule out Sammy Watkins, place Taco Charlton, Mitchell Schwartz on IR

The Chiefs have downgraded receiver Sammy Watkins to out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Watkins will miss his fifth consecutive game.

Watkins had a full practice Wednesday in an attempt to return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since the first meeting with the Raiders. But Watkins was limited in Thursday and Friday’s practices after developing a calf issue.

The Chiefs added the calf injury to Watkins’ list of injuries Thursday.

He originally was listed as questionable.

The Chiefs will have receiver Mecole Hardman, whom they removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

The team placed defensive end Taco Charlton (ankle) and offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz (back) on injured reserve. Carlton and Schwartz will have to miss at least the next three games before returning.

The Chiefs activated defensive end Alex Okafor and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed from injured reserve to take their roster spots.

Receiver Gehrig Dieter and offensive linemen Bryan Witzmann were promoted from the practice squad for Sunday Night Football.