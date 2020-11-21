Drew Brees has 11 rib fractures but has seen improvement in lung function

Posted by Charean Williams on November 21, 2020, 10:08 PM EST
Drew Brees had X-rays, CAT scans and saw doctors every other day this week. They confirmed eight rib fractures on his left side and three on the right, the Saints quarterback told Ed Werder of ESPN on Saturday night.

(Humans have 12 ribs on the right side and 12 on the left, in case you were wondering.)

Testing performed Monday revealed five rib fractures, though it was known he could have “even more.”

Brees told Werder, though, that doctors are encouraged by his progress, specifically improvement in lung function and the continued dissipation of his collapsed lung.

The Saints placed Brees on injured reserve Friday. That means he will miss at least the next three games. The 7-2 Saints play the Falcons, Broncos and the Falcons again in the next three games.

Brees told Werder he is hopeful he will be physically ready to play as soon as he’s eligible in Week 14 “and do so without further risk of re-injury.”

The Saints play the Eagles in Week 14.

New Orleans is expected to start Taysom Hill at quarterback Sunday, though Bucs coach Bruce Arians expects the Saints also to play Jameis Winston, who played for Arians last season.

The Saints went 5-0 without Brees last season as Teddy Bridgewater led them while Brees recovered from a thumb injury.

14 responses to “Drew Brees has 11 rib fractures but has seen improvement in lung function

  2. It’s amazing what these guys go through to play the game, especially those who no longer need the money. Respect..

  3. true warrior… time to retire and enjoy your family… I am sure the networks will want you broadcasting games whenever you want to accept the gig..

  4. first it was buiised ribs
    then it was a broken rib
    then it was two broken ribs
    then it was five broken ribs
    now it is eleven rib fractures

    I think I’m seeing a pattern.

  5. I’m no doctor, but I’m thinking you should miss more than 3 games if you have 11 broken bones in your chest.

  7. 11 fractured ribs? That’s all? That means he has 13 good ones. And only ONE of his lungs is collapsed.

    So 50% of his lungs are fine, and OVER 50% of his ribs! He will be back in no time.

    Please Drew, set your sights for January because I think that’s the absolute best you can hope for.

  10. And he finished the half by throwing a TD pass to cap off a successful two minute drive….. with 11 BROKEN RIBS & aA COLLAPSED LUNG!!! That is one tough ambre.

  11. Will take some awful bulky devices to provide safe protection against further injury until fractures are fully healed. Lung healing takes less time.

  12. veetan says:
    November 21, 2020 at 10:28 pm
    And he finished the half by throwing a TD pass to cap off a successful two minute drive….. with 11 BROKEN RIBS & aA COLLAPSED LUNG!!! That is one tough ambre.
    ———————–

    Or a guy so jacked up on painkillers he couldn’t feel anything.

  13. It only hurts when he breathes! These are seriously painful injuries.

    These painful injuries won’t be completely healed in a few weeks. Then factor in that his body is 41 years old. Being an NFL QB means that his body has had to deal with physical trauma for more than two decades.

    Football isn’t war, it’s a game. There’s a difference between being competitive and being an addict. Addicts have one concern, feeding their addiction. Most need help quitting. Most can’t see when their behavior is doing serious harm to themselves and the people they love.

    It’s time Drew. Fans have mad respect for you – always will. Go compete at being a fantastic dad, grandfather, and great grandfather.

