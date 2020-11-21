Drew Lock will start for Broncos on Sunday

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is good to go on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Lock, who was listed as questionable with a muscle strain and bruised ribs, has recovered from the injury and will start, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

One of the top priorities for the Broncos for the rest of this season will be evaluating Lock, whom they selected in the second round of last year’s NFL draft. He has struggled this season and would have to play a lot better down the stretch to convince the Broncos that he should be their starter in 2021.

The Broncos are also activating offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson from injured reserve, as some insurance after offensive lineman Graham Glasgow suffered a calf injury yesterday. And the Broncos are elevating tight end Troy Fumagalli from the practice squad to the game day roster.