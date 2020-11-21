FOX NFL Sunday cast knocked out of studio for Week 11

Getty Images

Sunday’s pregame shows on FOX will look a lot different than usual.

FOX has announced that the regular FOX NFL Sunday cast will not appear in studio tomorrow, “[i]n accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — Sunday’s FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday pregame shows from our Los Angeles studio will not include their regular casts.”

Instead, Chris Myers will host both shows, and analysts Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush will appear in studio. Other members of the FOX NFL Sunday cast will appear via remote connection.

This means no Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, or Jay Glazer in studio for FOX NFL Sunday. It likewise means that FOX NFL Kickoff will not include Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Mike Vick, Dave Wannstedt, and Colin Cowherd, at least not in studio.

Jimmy Johnson has been contributing to FOX NFL Sunday remotely throughout the season.