Lions promote Mohamed Sanu from practice squad

Getty Images

The Lions promoted receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Sanu signed with the Lions’ practice squad Nov. 6.

Sanu became a free agent after the 49ers released him Oct. 6. He spent less than a month with the team. Sanu saw only 40 offensive snaps in three games with the 49ers and made one catch for 9 yards.

The nine-year veteran was traded from the Falcons to the Patriots before the 2019 trade deadline. The Patriots cut Sanu before the start of the 2020 season.

In his career, Sanu has 404 catches for 4,516 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Lions also elevated defensive tackle Frank Herron.