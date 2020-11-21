Nearly $700,000 has been donated in memory of Josh Allen’s grandmother

Oishei Children's Hospital

Two weeks ago, the grandmother of Bills quarterback Josh Allen died unexpectedly. In the 14 days since then, Bills fans and other have donated nearly $700,000 to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Patricia Allen’s memory.

According to the hospital, the contributions from more than 27,000 individuals will result in the west wing of the hospital’s 10th floor being renamed the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing.

Also, the 10th floor playroom located within the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing will be named the Buffalo Bills Fans Fun Zone.

“I am humbled by the incredible generosity that has poured in over the past several days in honor of my grandmother,” Josh Allen said in a quote released by the hospital. “It means the world to me and my family and we are very grateful these donations will go toward helping save many lives for years to come.”

The hospital has prepared a thank you video for all who have contributed.

If you haven’t contributed, or if you’re like to contribute again, here’s the link.