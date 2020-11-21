Raiders activate seven of 10 players on COVID-19 list but add Theo Riddick

Getty Images

The Raiders Defense faces a “daunting task” this week, going against Kansas City after a week with most of their starting defense missing practice. But at least they will have most of their starting defenders on the field.

The team activated seven of the 10 players from their reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers, defensive end Arden Key and cornerback Isaiah Johnson are back on the 53-player roster. They were considered high-risk close contacts with defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Abram, Collins, Hankins, Vickers, Key and Johnson will play if their Saturday COVID-19 list comes back negative Sunday morning.

The Raiders also removed defensive lineman David Irving from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. He reverted to the practice squad before the Raiders elevated him to the active roster.

On Friday, Las Vegas activated defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, who went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Trent Brown, Cory Littleton and Ferrell remain on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Raiders added running back Theo Riddick to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

The Raiders also activated defensive end Chris Smith and linebacker Javin White from the practice squad to the 53-player roster.