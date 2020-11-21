Red Tails, Red Wolves, Football Team, Football Club among Washington name possibilities

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team may remain the Washington Football Team permanently. Or it may be the Washington Football Club, Washington Red Tails or Washington Red Wolves.

Those are among the names under consideration, according to team president Jason Wright, who said Football Team, which was initially viewed as just a stopgap name, could be the team’s name for good.

“It’s definitely in the running,” Wright told ESPN. “I don’t think anything is off the table. . . . With this one, people are excited about the idea of a club has an identity rooted solely in the area it represents. Maybe it’s Football Team or it’s Football Club. We need to get underneath the why, so no matter what direction we go, we can pull on the heartstrings of folks.”

Wright also said naming the team Red Wolves would be a good way to get recognition for an endangered species.

“We could do something around conservation and animal rights,” he said. “That’s a compelling idea; an idea around the fan experience of a howl that would fill the stadium. Underneath for us is to understand why. Are we an environmentally savvy fan base across fan groups?”

The Red Tails, a nickname used by the Tuskegee Airmen, is also a candidate.

“If you’re repping this area, you have to go big on vets,” Wright said.

The team is expected to choose its name at some time in 2021.