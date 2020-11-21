Report: Joe Judge, Marc Colombo had been feuding for weeks

Getty Images

The sudden firing of Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo was anything but.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, tension existed for weeks. It had involved coach Joe Judge and Colombo squabbling over technique used by center Nick Gates. It had involved Colombo swearing at Judge after Judge criticized rookie Andrew Thomas during a film session.

The problem reportedly traces to Judge and Colombo disagreeing on the decision to rotate offensive linemen, which was perceived by Colombo as micromanagement.

The breaking point came on Tuesday night, when during a routine meeting Judge told Colombo that Dave DeGuglielmo would join the staff as a consultant. A verbal confrontation ensued, with Colombo reportedly “using one particularly vulgar term.” (Please, let’s not try to guess the “particularly vulgar term” in the comments.)

The firing came the next morning, with Colombo out and DeGuglielmo in.

Conspicuously quiet in all of this has been offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. It was Garrett who brought Colombo from Dallas. It was Garrett who undoubtedly vouched for Colombo. It is Garrett whose judgment Judge quite possibly questions at this point.