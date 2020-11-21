Titans place Jadeveon Clowney on injured reserve

Getty Images

When the Titans signed Jadeveon Clowney just before the start of the season, it looked like a major move for a Tennessee team with Super Bowl aspirations. It has turned out to be a mostly irrelevant move.

Clowney has had a disappointing season, and today he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. That means he’ll miss at least three more games.

Clowney has yet to record a sack this season and hasn’t made much of an impact.

The Titans also promoted defensive back Greg Mabin from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and placed defensive back Kareem Orr on IR. Practice squad linebackers Will Compton and Tuzar Skipper have been promoted to the game day roster for Sunday and will revert back to the practice squad next week. Long snapper Matt Overton has also been elevated from the practice squad to replace David Long Jr., who is on COVID-19 reserve.

Tennessee also ruled out safety Kenny Vaccaro with a concussion.