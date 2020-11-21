Tom Brady admits he has to hit more deep balls

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been struggling to connect with receivers deep downfield, and that has raised some questions about the 43-year-old’s arm. Brady admits he has to do better on deep throws.

After completing just one of his last 13 passes 20 yards downfield or longer, Brady acknowledged that improving there is a priority.

“It’s definitely something we’ve got to hit,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Our guys are doing a great job getting down the field and it’s my job to find them and hit them. You know, if you don’t hit them, they’re just long foul balls and we had a few of those last game.”

Bradys’ completion rate of 66.0 percent is way up from last year’s 60.8 percent. But he’s averaging just 10.8 yards per completion, his lowest average since 2002. That’s because Brady is hitting lots of short passes, but not many long ones. If the Buccaneers are going to make the most of their talented receiving corps, Brady will need to hit more passes downfield.