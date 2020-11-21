Vikings get fullback C.J. Ham back from COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Vikings have only one fullback on their 53-man roster. C.J. Ham has returned to their 53-man roster, one day before the 4-5 Vikings host the 2-7 Cowboys.

Ham has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

He had been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. Presumably, Ham already was three days removed from his last close contact with someone who has the virus, allowing him to return on Saturday, as long as he tested consistently negative.

The Vikings also signed long snapper Andrew Vizcaino to the practice squad and in the same flurry of roster moves elevated him to the active roster. That gives them two long snappers on the active roster; Austin Cutting had a bad snap on Monday night that led to a missed extra point, giving the Vikings a six-point lead to which they clung in Chicago.