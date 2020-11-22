A.J. Green scores first TD since 2018

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green caught his 63rd career touchdown pass on October 28, 2018 and it took a long time for him to get No. 64.

Green missed all of last season with an ankle injury and his production has been way down from his past highs this season. That left Green without a touchdown through the first nine games of this season, but he finally got on the board this weekend.

Green caught a five-yard pass from Joe Burrow for a touchdown that put them behind the Washington Football Team 7-6 in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. The score remained that way when Randy Bullock missed the extra point.

It was the first points of the day for the Bengals, but not their first scoring chance. Their first drive ended with Bullock missing a 34-yard field goal and their second ended when 2020 second overall pick Chase Young drilled Burrow, the first overall pick, on a fourth down inside the 5-yard-line.

Burrow lost the ball and the Eagles recovered in the end zone for a touchback, although it took an extended review and multiple explanations from officials to reach that final conclusion.