Allen Lazard is expected back for Packers

Getty Images

When Packers head coach Matt LaFleur declared wide receiver Davante Adams “good to go” for Sunday’s game against the Colts, he also addressed Allen Lazard‘s status.

Lazard was activated from injured reserve this week and LaFleur said that the team was hopeful, but that they would take its time making a call. It appears they’ve closed in on a decision.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Lazard is expected to be active for Sunday’s game. He is also expected to be on a pitch count after missing the last six games following core muscle surgery.

Lazard had 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns before getting hurt.