Bengals grab 9-7 lead before halftime

Getty Images

The Bengals have left some points on the board in Washington, but they’ve found enough of them to take a 9-7 lead into halftime.

Randy Bullock hit a field goal with just over 90 seconds to play in the half to give the Bengals their first lead of the afternoon. It was the first kick Bullock made on Sunday as he missed a field goal and extra point earlier in the proceedings.

The Bengals also opted not to try a field goal on a fourth down inside the Washington 5-yard-line and quarterback Joe Burrow fumbled on a hit by Chase Young. The ball went into the end zone and was recovered by Washington, who officials initially said fumbled back into the end zone for a safety. Those points would have come off the board due to a holding penalty on the Bengals, but officials ultimately ruled it was a touchback.

Washington had a chance to score after Bullock’s field goal and moved into Bengals territory, but safty Jessie Bates picked off a pass that had been batted in the air by defensive lineman Margus Hunt.

Burrow finished the half 21-of-29 for 195 yards, including a pair of completions for nine yards that got Bullock a chance for a 58-yard field goal. He missed off the upright and the two-point lead held into the break.