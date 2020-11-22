Browns beat Eagles 22-17 to improve to 7-3

Posted by Josh Alper on November 22, 2020, 4:29 PM EST
It wasn’t always the prettiest of afternoons for the Browns on offense, but the result looks just fine.

Kareem Hunt ran for a touchdown, the defense produced nine points and the Browns are 7-3 after beating the Eagles 22-17 in Cleveland on Sunday. It makes two straight wins for the Browns and they can ensure they go at least .500 on the year by beating the Jaguars next Sunday.

Hunt got the touchdown, but Nick Chubb was the most productive Cleveland back on a rainy afternoon in Cleveland. Chubb had 20 carries for 114 yards, including a 54-yard sprint that set up Hunt’s touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Baker Mayfield was 12-of-22 for 204 yards and has now gone three straight games without a touchdown. He’s also gone three straight without an interception and the Browns might be willing to deal with that tradeoff as long as the team keeps on winning games.

Carson Wentz did not avoid turnovers. He had a second quarter interception returned for a touchdown by linebacker Sione Takitaki and he threw another pick in the fourth quarter to all but extinguish any flickering hopes of a comeback. The Browns also sacked him five times, including a safety, as center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson both missed time due to injuries over the course of the afternoon.

The loss is the second in a row for the Eagles, but they remain in first place in the NFC East with a 3-6-1 record. A visit from the Seahawks is on deck for Week 12 and another loss in that game may finally knock them from that perch.

  1. Every week, thousands of people become Olympic-level mental gymnasts to excuse Wentz’s failures. Unlike their cult-like idol, they’ll need to really be on their game this week.

  2. eagles blow. nfc east blows. browns will rule the nfl for years to come. book it. HOORAH!!! SEMPER FI!!!

  4. At this point the SINGLE, LONE reason to keep Carson playing is because he’s paid to play. He is a Bottom-3 QB paid Top-10 money (it’s true by many metrics).

    If you want to develop the future, or possibly win another game (imagine that!), then Jalen Hurts needs to go in.

    But in moments that matter, Carson Wentz hurts Philly’s chances of winning more than he helps.

    Carson Wentz was elite for part of one season.
    Carson Wentz is a turnover machine.
    Carson Wentz is nobody’s MVP.
    Carson Wentz is no longer a franchise QB.
    Carson Wentz is overpaid (thanks, Howie).
    Carson Wentz is a disappointment in 2020 (hard to do with the bar 2020 set).

    But Carson seems to genuinely-believe they’re just about to turn things around…

    …I need another drink…

  5. If your QB
    has 0 playoff wins
    61 fumbles
    Is 7-25 vs teams over 500
    has no heart no desire to win
    started 5-6 in 4 of his first 5 seasons
    Never upset after loses
    hated by teammates
    makes everyone near him worse
    holds ball too long
    ignores open receivers
    Your QB is Carson Wentz

  6. Carson wentz single handily destroyed the eagles franchise . Worst decision in history getting rid of foles

  7. Iggles have 3 wins and will end the week in first place. Giants and WFT at 3-7 are one game out of the lead. So will the Cowboys if they win today. What a dumpster fire.

  8. Just remember after nick foles won the super bowl wentz started 5-7 in 2018 then foles took over same team and won

  9. cumhyy57 says:
    November 22, 2020 at 4:54 pm
    Just remember after nick foles won the super bowl wentz started 5-7 in 2018 then foles took over same team and won

    ——————————————-

    Actually Foles started the season and he was so bad they rushed Wentz back from a back injury.

