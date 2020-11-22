Browns beat Eagles 22-17 to improve to 7-3

Getty Images

It wasn’t always the prettiest of afternoons for the Browns on offense, but the result looks just fine.

Kareem Hunt ran for a touchdown, the defense produced nine points and the Browns are 7-3 after beating the Eagles 22-17 in Cleveland on Sunday. It makes two straight wins for the Browns and they can ensure they go at least .500 on the year by beating the Jaguars next Sunday.

Hunt got the touchdown, but Nick Chubb was the most productive Cleveland back on a rainy afternoon in Cleveland. Chubb had 20 carries for 114 yards, including a 54-yard sprint that set up Hunt’s touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Baker Mayfield was 12-of-22 for 204 yards and has now gone three straight games without a touchdown. He’s also gone three straight without an interception and the Browns might be willing to deal with that tradeoff as long as the team keeps on winning games.

Carson Wentz did not avoid turnovers. He had a second quarter interception returned for a touchdown by linebacker Sione Takitaki and he threw another pick in the fourth quarter to all but extinguish any flickering hopes of a comeback. The Browns also sacked him five times, including a safety, as center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson both missed time due to injuries over the course of the afternoon.

The loss is the second in a row for the Eagles, but they remain in first place in the NFC East with a 3-6-1 record. A visit from the Seahawks is on deck for Week 12 and another loss in that game may finally knock them from that perch.