Browns extend lead to 12-7 after sacking Carson Wentz for safety

Getty Images

The Browns Defense has been the most effective scoring unit of Sunday’s game between Cleveland and Philadelphia.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half and the defense posted more points in the third quarter. A Jamie Gillan punt forced the Eagles to start their drive on their 2-yard-line and Olivier Vernon sacked Carson Wentz in the end zone for a safety on third down.

The score put the Browns up 12-7.

It was the third sack of the day for Vernon, who also got Wentz on third down to end the first Eagles possession of the half. That led to a punt, but a strip sack by Fletcher Cox set the Eagles up to tie the game on a touchdown catch by tight end Richard Rodgers. That created a tie, but it was short-lived and the Browns now have a chance to build an even bigger lead.