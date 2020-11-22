Browns pick off Carson Wentz, go up 7-0

Getty Images

The Eagles and Browns each had long drives during the first quarter of Sunday’s game in rainy Cleveland, but neither of them resulted in points.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders lost a fumble inside Cleveland’s 5-yard-line to end Philadelphia’s first offensive possession of the day. Safety Karl Joseph, who is playing because Ronnie Harrison left with an injury, recovered.

The Browns then went on a 95-yard drive that had them on the foot of the end zone. Kareem Hunt got stuffed on first and second down, Baker Mayfield threw an incompletion in the end zone on third down, and a replay showed Hunt was short on fourth after officials ruled it a touchdown on the field.

The scoring drought finally ended early in the second quarter. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward hit Carson Wentz as he threw and linebacker Sione Takitaki picked the ball off for a 50-yard touchdown. Wentz should have known Ward was coming and the hit turned what was a swing pass into a ball that only Takitaki had a play on.