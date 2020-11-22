Browns take 7-0 lead into halftime

Getty Images

Neither offense has put points on the board in Cleveland through 30 minutes, but the Browns Defense has found its way into the end zone.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki picked off a pass that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw while being drilled by Browns cornerback Denzel Ward and returned it 50 yards for the only points of the first half. That sent the Browns into the locker room with a 7-0 lead on a rainy afternoon in Cleveland.

The Browns also forced a Miles Sanders fumble inside their own 5-yard-line and sacked Wentz twice during the first half. That effort has come without the help of defensive end Myles Garrett as Garrett is out due to a reported positive COVID-19 test.

Cleveland’s best offensive effort of the day came after Sanders’ fumble when they drove 95 yards to get first down on the Eagles’ 1-yard-line. Baker Mayfield threw an interception and Nick Chubb was stuffed three times to keep the Browns off the board.

The Eagles may have to play the second half without center Jason Kelce. He went to the locker room with an elbow injury and is called questionable to return.