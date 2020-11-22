Chargers beating up on Jets, lead 24-6 at halftime

Getty Images

The start of Sunday’s game in Los Angeles created some reason to think the Jets might win for the first time this season.

It didn’t take long for that feeling to go away. Tevaughn Campbell put the Chargers ahead with an interception for a touchdown after a Keenan Allen fumble gave the Jets the ball on their own 4-yard-line and Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes on the way to a 24-6 halftime lead.

Herbert is 23-of-31 for 277 yards in a rebound from last Sunday’s poor outing in a loss to the Dolphins. That’s the most passing yards in a half by a rookie in nearly 30 years. Keenan Allen has 10 catches for 108 yards while Mike Williams and Hunter Henry have the two touchdown catches.

The Jets passing game was nowhere near as impressive. Joe Flacco is 3-of-8 for 30 yards and La’Mical Perine scored the team’s only points after a Henry Anderson punt block gave them the ball deep in Chargers territory. The Jets have 82 total yards of offense, which makes it hard to conjure up thoughts of a second half comeback.