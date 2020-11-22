Chase Claypool becomes first rookie receiver in Super Bowl era with 10 TD in 10 games

Getty Images

Think of all the great receivers of the Super Bowl era. Think of all the receivers who had great rookie seasons in the Super Bowl era.

None has scored 10 touchdowns in 10 games, until now.

According to the NFL, Steelers receiver Chase Claypool scored his 10th touchdown in his 10th career game. He’s the first rookie receiver in the Super Bowl era to do that.

He’s also only the fourth to ever do it, joining Billy Howton (who scored 11 in 1952), Bill Groman (10 in 1960), and Harlon Hill (10 in 1954).

Randy Moss, perhaps the most impactful rookie receiver of the Super Bowl era, scored seven touchdowns in 10 games. He scored 10 in the final six, however.

So there’s the mandate, Chase. Score 10 more over the next six games.

But even if he doesn’t it’s safe to say that Claypool won’t be omitted from any more top-10 rookie lists.