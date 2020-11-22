Clark Hunt: You do the victory lap in Tampa

Getty Images

Much has been made this week as to the victory lap taken by the Raiders around Arrowhead Stadium after beating the Chiefs six weeks ago. Kansas City coach Andy Reid seemed to be miffed by the move, Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden got a little pissy when asked about it, and ultimately it means very little to Sunday night’s game.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt put the situation in proper perspective, when speaking this week to KSHB.com.

“I think our guys understand that the place you do the victory lap is in Tampa after you [win] the Super Bowl,” Hunt said.

Amen to that. And the Chiefs, at 8-1, remain one of the favorites to get to Tampa, and to win there.

More immediately, the Chiefs make their first visit to Las Vegas.

“There’s been a heated rivalry with the Raiders for a long time,” Hunt said. “A lot of games where there were probably some punches thrown below the belt. So we look forward to the opportunity to go out and play them in Las Vegas.”

If the Chiefs win tonight’s rumble, don’t expect any victory laps around the giant roomba in the desert.