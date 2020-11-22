Colts beat Packers in wild overtime contest

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 22, 2020, 7:52 PM EST
In a game that saw a little of everything, the Colts and Packers went back and forth all day before a Green Bay fumble in overtime set up the Colts’ game-winning field goal.

The Colts trailed 28-14 at halftime, but they dominated the second half to take a 31-28 lead. However, they failed to put the game away after stopping the clock with a whopping six penalties on a late drive when they were trying to ice the game. Eventually, the Colts had to punt back to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers got Green Bay into field goal range with an incredible 47-yard completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and it went into overtime tied at 31.

In overtime, however, a Valdes-Scantling fumble handed the Colts the ball in field goal range, and the Colts got a 34-31 win.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while Rodgers completed 27 of 38 passes for 311 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The win made Indianapolis 7-3 and kept the Colts atop the AFC South. The Packers fall to 7-3, and although they still lead the NFC North, today’s loss deals a major blow to their hope to earn home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

This was one of the most exciting games of this NFL season, and fans can only hope the Colts and Packers have more games like this as they jockey for playoff position down the stretch.

35 responses to “Colts beat Packers in wild overtime contest

  1. The colts are a great football team. No shame in losing to good football teams (Unlike the Cowboys).

    MVS has to go.

  4. Packers can’t play one win teams ever week , even though it seems like they have.

    1-2 vs teams with winning records. That’s how you get bounced in the playoffs them it will be another off season of every one making excuses for Rogers.

  7. C’mon Packers, get your “D” together!! No reason on earth why you should have lost this game!!!

  8. Once again Aaron Rodger’s doesn’t get it done. He might have better stat’s, but he’ll never be Brett Favre. Green Bay would be 10-0 with prime or even past-his-prime Favre at QB

  9. The Colts played an absolutely dominant game after halftime. If it wasn’t for 5 consecutive holding calls on their drive to close out the game, this would not have even gone to overtime. They are fun to watch, while still playing old-school football. People give Rivers a lot of grief but he has been playing lights out for the Colts, you can tell he really enjoys playing for them. Anyone who thinks they are going to be an easy out in the playoffs is sorely mistaken.

  10. My old heart can’t take too many more like this. I feel like this was a game we should have won but hard to do with that many turnovers. And what was with our playcalling on 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1!? Run Williams, pick up the first. Why the hell are we passing on those downs? Hard to be mad at MVS after that game saving catch but losing that ball in ot is just inexcusable.

  11. Well if the packers can play the Texans or Jaguars in the playoffs there may be hope. If not bounced out in first round.

  14. Anyone watching this game can’t tell me those refs weren’t doing EVERYTHING they could to let Rodgers have a chance at winning the game….I know it’s impossible to prove but ever since gambling became legal these games have a funny feel to them

  15. We all know the trolls won’t let the 80-something yard game-tying drive or the MVS fumble stop them from blaming Rodgers for the L.

  18. Rodgers ld an 80-something yard drive to force OT and MVS fumbled the game away, but it won’t be long until the haters start blaming Rodgers for the L.

  21. Any day the Green Bay Cheese Cheaters lose is a great day. Whether or not this is Ewwin Wawgers’ fault matters not. He is the loser and his team has been way overvalued all year. I’m sure his sycophants will whine that if only he had another wide receiver, the outcome would have been better for them. Let them believe that. Reality suggests this team has been playing on borrowed time all year.

  22. Many Packer fans considered this game a litmus test to gauge the team. When it was said and done they lost. But they still hung 31 points on the number 1 defense in the league and lost on a FG in overtime. Defense did good in the first half but got gassed when the offense stalled in the second half. Games almost always come down to turnovers and unfortunately GB lost that battle.
    A loss is a loss, but I feel a whole lot better about this one and the teams path than after the Bucs or Vikings games.
    They may not be no 1 in the conference anymore, but they’re still no 1 in the division.
    Bring on the Bears. Rodgers will be looking to take this loss out on somebody.

  25. Couldn’t hardly watch last 3 min of regulation. 6 penalties in a row on 6 plays in a row. Several more in that time span as well, but 6 in a row isvjust so disruptive to pleasure of watching.

  26. Good Deal! the Packers are WAY overrated!
    —–
    We had 4 turnovers and still took it to ot against the best D in the league. These two teams play again, you’d be a fool to bet the colts.

  27. The Packers never fail to disappoint against teams with winning records. Yes, that includes Rodgers as well.

  29. Anyone watching this game can’t tell me those refs weren’t doing EVERYTHING they could to let Rodgers have a chance at winning the game….
    —–
    Even though every hold was clearly shown on replay? What’s the rationale here, do it often enough and the refs will eventually stop calling it?

  30. I laugh at those who are blaming Aaron Rodgers for this loss. The Colts defense and the Packers turnovers were the reasons for this loss.
    Hats off to the Colts. They are the only team I think matches up to the Steelers on both sides of the ball. As good as the Chiefs can be, they don’t play defense as well as the Colts and Steelers do.
    The Packers defense is their Achilles heel as usual. The offense is plenty good enough to win, but the Packers defense and their special teams will be their undoing unless they can come up with a miracle to fix them.
    It’s not a disgrace to get beaten by a team as good as the Colts are. I would love to see them play against the Steelers in the AFC title game.

  31. The traditionally horrific packer defense strikes again …..ron coyote is rolling over in his grave.
    —–
    Lol, your team just lost to the two win Cowboys and you’re in here smack talking. What a dope.

  32. calvinhobbes says:
    November 22, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    The Dolts didn’t beat the Packers, the Packers beat themselves.
    ————-

    Yet, when the records are tabulated to determine playoff seeding, the Packers will still get an L.

  33. ariani1985 says:
    November 22, 2020 at 7:59 pm
    The traditionally horrific packer defense strikes again …..ron coyote is rolling over in his grave

    xxxxxx

    Your team lost to a 1 win team with its backup qb and scrubs at o line

  34. tombombadill says:
    November 22, 2020 at 7:57 pm
    LOL DISCOUNT DOUBLE CHOKE!!!! Most overrated team in the NFL. Pathetic.
    —————————————–
    Can’t hear you at the top of the division.

  35. I love how in the comments are saying gb is a fraud. What part isfraud is losing to 7-3 team in ot ?

Leave a Reply

