Cowboys end four-game losing streak with late touchdown to upset Vikings

The Cowboys climbed back into the NFC East “race” — which has turned into a “race” of tortoises — with a 31-28 victory over the Vikings.

The Eagles lead the NFC East with a 3-6-1 record. The other three teams are 3-7. Dallas plays Washington on Thanksgiving Day.

The Vikings saw their three-game winning streak end, and, now at 4-6, face an even steeper climb to a playoff berth.

Andy Dalton found tight end Dalton Schultz wide open for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:37 remaining to cap an 11-play, 61-yard scoring drive. It was the Cowboys’ first victory since Dak Prescott‘s season-ending injury in Week 5.

The Cowboys had scored only 41 points during their four-game losing streak. They gained 378 yards, including 182 rushing, and scored 31 points in Dalton’s return. Dalton missed one game with a concussion and another with COVID-19.

Dalton went 22-of-32 for 203 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in his first win with Dallas.

Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard game, going for 103 yards on 21 carries. He caught a 6-yard touchdown pass, making two catches for 11 yards. Tony Pollard had a 42-yard touchdown run and gained 60 rushing yards on five carries.

Rookie CeeDee Lamb made one of the catches of the season, stretching out for a spectacular 4-yard score.

Dalvin Cook, the league’s leading rusher, gained 115 yards and scored a touchdown on 27 carries. Adam Thielen caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, his 10th and 11th touchdowns this season. His first was a highlight reel one-handed grab.

Rookie Justin Jefferson caught three passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Kirk Cousins went 22-of-30 for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

It was not enough.

Cook and Cousins both lost fumbles that were forced by Donovan Wilson.

The Vikings got the ball back on their own 25 with 1:37 remaining, but gained only 4 yards before three consecutive incompletions ended their comeback chance.

  2. Oh good, the Cowboys aren’t even smart enough to be tanking for draft picks. Thanks Jerry.

    Should be playing all rookies, etc. but no, Jerry wants to “win” the NFC East. Good grief.

  3. The Cowboys’ defense, especially the rush defense, has really turned it around the last three weeks. Night and day difference since Poe/Worley got the boot.

  5. They are starting to buy into MM’s philosophy. The defense which looked so Pop Warner
    early on is beginning to play like a team now that Jerry cast the Veteran Free Agent
    Mercenary trash adrift and replaced them with their young high motor draft picks.

  8. calvinhobbes says:
    November 22, 2020 at 7:40 pm
    “Upset Vikings” is an oxymoron.

    —————

    I think you mean a tautology

  10. Imagine rooting for your team to lose when they’re 0.5 games out of first place with six games to play…

  13. Can there even be any more questions at this point?!! As most of you know, I’ve been saying this all season long – the vikings are the team to beat in the NFC!! There should be no doubt of that after their performance today against one of the most historic franchises in the history of the NFL!!!

    And not only did Minnesota have to play against the Cowboys today, they had to play against the refs, as usual!!! There is obviously a directive from the NFL that whoever the vikings play each week should get all the calls and all the breaks!!! It doesn’t matter though – WE WILL PREVAIL!!! The road to the super bowl goes through Minnesota!!!

  15. Funny.
    Unlike the Packers, the Vikings lost to a terrible team.
    Can you Vikings fans stop pretending you have a good team?
    Killing me here with your ego.
    It’s just sad.
    Now run along.
    Go.

    Lost to Andy Dalton.
    On to losing to Teddy Bridgewater.
    Sure, you might beat the Jags.
    Eventually losing to the Bucs.
    Really, at that point you’ll be 5-8 and what will it matter?
    Same old skolololol

  16. The Cowboys are determined to remain in a state of perpetual mediocrity. They’ll probably end up 7-9 or 6-10, compete for a meaningless NFC East title, and guarantee that the top end draft talent is gone before they choose in the coming draft. Why not follow up a pointless season with a pointless off-season, I guess.

  17. yes the D really turned it around. If the Vikings “brain trust” had a brain Cook would have run for 200 easily.

    Cowboy fans might be more delusional than Raider and Saints fans. I would throw in Eagle fans but they are at least knowledgeable about the game.

  18. And what a special division the NFC East Dumpster is. The only thing they are a threat to is Trump’s “Elite Strike Force” legal team for collective losses.

