Cowboys will start Zack Martin at right tackle

Getty Images

Zack Martin has been an All-Pro right guard for the Cowboys, but he will be playing a different position against the Vikings.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Martin will be getting the start at right tackle in Week 11. It will be his first NFL start at tackle, although he did see time at the position when Steele was ill in a game against the Seahawks earlier this season.

Martin will take the place of Terence Steele. The undrafted rookie started the first nine games of the season at right tackle after La'el Collins went on injured reserve with a hip injury.

Connor McGovern will take over at right guard and the Cowboys will have quarterback Andy Dalton back in the lineup against Minnesota.