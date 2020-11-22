Dalvin Cook shaken up on fumble as Cowboys lead Vikings 16-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Cowboys played arguably their best half of football this season, and they should lead more than they do.

As it is, the Vikings trail the Cowboys 16-7 at intermission.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, the league’s leading rusher, was shaken up on a hard hit by Donovan Wilson following a catch late in the second quarter. Cook fumbled the ball, and Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith returned it 21 yards to the Minnesota 48.

The Cowboys reached the Vikings 1 before settling for a field goal with two seconds left in the half.

Cook appeared to be OK after being examined on the bench, but the Vikings did not get the ball back on offense to know whether he was returning.

The Cowboys left other points on the field in the first half.

The Cowboys had an extra point blocked. Andy Dalton threw an interception to Eric Kendricks after the Cowboys reached the Minnesota 28. And after reaching the Minnesota 38 late in the first half, Michael Gallup dropped a pass on third-and-one before Cedrick Wilson dropped one on fourth-and-one. Tight end Dalton Schultz was wide open for a touchdown on the fourth-down play.

CeeDee Lamb made one of the catches of the year, stretching out to haul in a 4-yard pass from Dalton despite being well covered by cornerback Jeff Gladney. Lamb has three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.

He now has the franchise record for most catches by a rookie with 47, breaking the previous mark of 45 set by Bob Hayes in 1965. His four touchdown receptions this season tie him with Martellus Bennett for the eighth most by a rookie in team history.

Wilson has forced two fumbles. The first, a strip sack of Kirk Cousins, led to the first points of the game. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 6-yard pass from Dalton.

The Cowboys entered the game last in turnover differential at minus-13.

Dalton is 12-of-19 for 137 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His interception was the team’s 21st giveaway of the season. The Cowboys had 18 turnovers all of last season.

Elliott has rushed for 40 yards on 10 carries and has one catch for 6 yards and the score.

Cook scored on a 1-yard run, his 13th rushing touchdown. The last player to have more rushing touchdowns in a team’s first 10 games was LaDainian Tomlinson, who had 19 in 2006.

Cousins 10-of-13 for 140 yards.