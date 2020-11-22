Damien Harris off to a fast start with 25 yards, 9-yard touchdown run

USA TODAY Sports

Damien Harris was questionable Friday with ankle and chest injuries. Harris, who ran 52 times for 294 yards and a touchdown the past three weeks, is playing — much to the Texans’ chagrin.

He has five carries for 25 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown run in which he was untouched.

James White took a screen pass 34 yards to set up Harris’ score.

The Patriots faced only one third down in their 10-play, 84-yard drive on their opening possession.

Cam Newton went 3-for-4 for 58 yards.

The Texans, though, have answered with a six-play, 73-yard drive. Randall Cobb scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson with 3:36 remaining in the first quarter.

Cobb, though, injured his foot on the play and is questionable to return.