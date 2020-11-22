Damien Harris set to play against Texans

Getty Images

Damien Harris has taken on a lead role at running back for the Patriots and he’s set to continue in it against the Texans in Week 11.

Harris was listed as questionable on Friday due to ankle and chest issues. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is still expected to play against the AFC South despite those injuries.

Harris has run 52 times for 294 yards and a touchdown over the last three weeks. He began seeing time in Week 4 when Sony Michel went on injured reserve with a quad injury. Michel is back on the active roster, but his role is unclear in a backfield that also features Rex Burkhead and James White.

The Patriots listed 15 players as questionable overall. That group includes cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who sounded ready to go on Friday after missing three games with a knee injury.