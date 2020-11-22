Derrick Henry TD helps Titans top Ravens in overtime

Getty Images

In a back-and-forth battle between two AFC playoff contenders, the Titans came out on top with a Derrick Henry overtime touchdown giving the Titans a 30-24 win.

It was one of this season’s biggest games in terms of its playoff implications, with the Titans improving to 7-3 and the Ravens falling to 6-4. Henry had 133 yards on the game, playing well against the Ravens just as he did in last year’s postseason.

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown got the Titans a fourth-quarter lead when he made one of the best plays of this NFL season, catching a short pass on third-and-10 and then turning up field and running over multiple Ravens on his way to the end zone for a touchdown.

For the Ravens, Lamar Jackson managed 186 yards passing and 51 yards rushing. It wasn’t a bad game for Jackson, but it continues a season-long trend of Jackson looking just OK, not spectacular as he did last year.

The Ravens now head to a Thanksgiving meeting with Pittsburgh in which they have to worry that a loss will knock them not only out of the AFC North, but potentially out of the wild card race as well. The Titans, however, confirmed that they’re contenders in the AFC.