Deshaun Watson has Texans leading Patriots 21-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Texans are only 2-7, but because of Deshaun Watson they haven’t gone down quietly.

If the Patriots were hoping for an easy victory today, they realize at halftime they are in for a dogfight. Houston leads 21-10 as Watson has thrown two touchdown passes and run for another.

Watson leads the Texans in rushing with 30 yards on four carries. He scored on a 4-yard run, bowling over the Patriots like Cam Newton on his way to the end zone.

He has completed 18 of 23 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdowns covered 3 yards to Randall Cobb and 6 yards to Keke Coutee, who replaced Cobb. Cobb has a foot injury and will not return. Kenny Stills also won’t return with a leg injury.

Brandin Cooks has four catches for 85 yards against one of his former teams.

The Patriots scored on their first drive, going 84 yards and they have a 45-yard field goal drive. But New England has only 150 total yards.

Newton is 7-of-13 for 85 yards and has only 4 rushing yards. Damien Harris has 39 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.