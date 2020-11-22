Eagles didn’t consider benching Carson Wentz

Getty Images

Sunday was another rough day for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, but it never got rough enough that the Eagles considered turning to Jalen Hurts.

That was the message from head coach Doug Pederson after the 22-17 loss was in the books. Per multiple reporters, Pederson said at his postgame press conference that the score of the game and the rainy weather were both reasons why he didn’t think about giving the keys to the offense to the rookie.

He also said he thought it would send the wrong message to the team in terms of what they’re still fighting for this season. Pederson went on to say that Wentz will start against the Seahawks next week.

Wentz was 21-of-35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, although that line is misleading since 57 yards and a touchdown came in the final two minutes with the outcome pretty well in hand. He now has 14 interceptions on the season, which ties his career high from his rookie year with six games left on the schedule.