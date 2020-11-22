Joe Burrow says, “See ya next year”

Getty Images

Nothing official has been said about the injury suffered on Sunday by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow has said plenty.

“Thanks for all the love,” Burrow tweeted. “Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

Obviously, this implies he won’t be back this year.

The Bengals have shown promise with Burrow. If they can get more help around him (especially on the offensive line) they could be a force to be reckoned with in 2021.

Burrow had been on pace to set several rookie records. He’ll build on what was a very good initial season in 2021.