Posted by Mike Florio on November 22, 2020, 4:07 PM EST
Nothing official has been said about the injury suffered on Sunday by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow has said plenty.

“Thanks for all the love,” Burrow tweeted. “Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

Obviously, this implies he won’t be back this year.

The Bengals have shown promise with Burrow. If they can get more help around him (especially on the offensive line) they could be a force to be reckoned with in 2021.

Burrow had been on pace to set several rookie records. He’ll build on what was a very good initial season in 2021.

25 responses to “Joe Burrow says, “See ya next year”

  1. Echoes of carson palmer. This man has to get offensive line help or else he is doomed. The Bengals are now fighting to get the highest draft pick possible next year.

  2. Imagine if a white player said “that boy trash” about a black qb. It would still be the lead topic of conversation on every need outlet. He would’ve been forced to apologize and take sensitivity training and probably end up suspended for the season and kicked off the team.

  3. As of today, the Bengals have the 6th most cap space as of the start of the 2021 season. Yeah, time to start looking at those FA o-lineman….the Bengals have money to spend.

    I wouldn’t count on it. They don’t like spending money on something as trivial as an offensive line.

  7. Damn does this suck. And people think I’m crazy when I say Trevor might stay in school rather then get his brains beat in playing for the Jets.

  9. What would you suggest Trevor do the following year when the Jets once again have the top draft pick?

  10. thermanmerman99 says:
    November 22, 2020 at 4:10 pm
    Imagine if a white player said “that boy trash” about a black qb. It would still be the lead topic of conversation on every need outlet. He would’ve been forced to apologize and take sensitivity training and probably end up suspended for the season and kicked off the team.

    ——————————–

    Better be careful making comments like that or AOC and the like will add you to one of their lists. Welcome to the new Commiecrat America.

  13. thermanmerman99 says:
    November 22, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Imagine if a white player said “that boy trash” about a black qb.

    ——————————-

    Did a white player say that or do you have to “imagine” one did for you to have “imaginary” outrage over something that didn’t happen?

  14. Nothing but respect for Burrow… it looks like they have some good elements in Cincinnati between Burrow, Boyd and Higgins. If they can put together a decent OL that offense is gonna be fun to watch for years

  15. Trevor has leverage if then by the Jets. He doesn’t have to play for them. See Elway, Eli Manning. You heard of them?

  17. deadinbed says:
    November 22, 2020 at 4:33 pm
    Trevor has leverage if then by the Jets. He doesn’t have to play for them. See Elway, Eli Manning. You heard of them?
    ———————————————
    Apples to oranges. Lawrence can STAY put and not enter the draft. He doesn’t need to pull crap like Elway did announcing he was going to play baseball or cry like Eli did.

  18. outlawdanman says:
    November 22, 2020 at 4:25 pm
    What would you suggest Trevor do the following year when the Jets once again have the top draft pick?

    ********************************************************************************

    Grad school?

  19. That’s what happens when your Oline sucks.

    I really like JB and hope he comes back better than ever next season.

  20. Love this kid and he’s so good for the league! Can we please get the man some blockers? Get well soon Joe

  22. Kid was fun to watch, out there just slingin it 40+ times a game. And good stats with all those attempts too.

    But I think we could all see this coming. If you have a turnstile offensive line, you can’t keep ANY quarterback in the pocket that many times and expect him to stay healthy.

    Thankfully the days of losing your career to an injury like this are in the past. Look forward to him in 2021.

  23. I know he’s making millions. But if this guy was on a half decent team they’d be going to the playoffs. No protection. Has to do everything on his own. I’m sure he’ll come back but he should try to force a trade. I know he didn’t want to do that but he won’t reach his potential with the Bungals.

  24. dolphins2cool says:
    November 22, 2020 at 4:28 pm
    😨 meanwhile… Tua’s still stylin & profilin like Ric Flair. Whooooo!—

    Yeah, he’s tearing it up against Denver. 8-15 3.7 YPA.

  25. How bad was the injury ? As for Lawrence, he will sit out the 2021 draft and not play his senior season …

