Joe Burrow suffers left leg injury

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, has suffered a left leg injury during Sunday’s game at Washington.

Moving carefully and not putting weight on the left leg, Burrow was helped to a cart.

Burrow has been fearless throughout the season, taking plenty of hits and shrugging at them.

He also has performed incredibly well, becoming one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Whatever the injury, here’s hoping that it’s not serious, and that he’ll be back soon.