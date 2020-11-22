John Harbaugh: There wasn’t an issue with Mike Vrabel

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh appeared to wave off Mike Vrabel when the Titans head coach approached him to shake hands after the game.

Harbaugh said that wasn’t the case.

“After the game, there wasn’t an issue,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Coach Vrabel, was down there celebrating in the end zone, and then he came back around and shook hands.”

Vrabel likewise didn’t make an issue of it after the game.

He responded “absolutely not” when asked if Harbaugh refused to shake hands.

There was no denying the teams’ pregame to-do, which led to the coaches’ spirited chat. Harbaugh called that “irrelevant.”

The Titans beat the Ravens in overtime on Derrick Henry‘s 29-yard touchdown run.